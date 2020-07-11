Benson refutes claims from GOP, saying election conducted 'fairly, effectively and transparently'

Michigan's Secretary of State published a bulleted list Friday evening refuting statements made by Ronna McDaniel.

LANSING, Mich. — After Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel gave a speech in Michigan claiming there are "irregularities" and "discrepancies" in the state's ballot counting, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson refuted the statement.

In a Friday evening press release, Benson published a bullet list responding to the "false claims" from McDaniel.

"Michigan’s elections were conducted fairly, effectively and transparently and are an accurate reflection of the will of Michigan voters," Benson said.

Michigan's election process has been the target of President Donald Trump who claims his lead against Joe Biden was "whittled away" as the counting of the ballots continued.

However, election officials have contended that the counting took longer this year due to the pandemic and a record-number of absentee ballots. The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit to pause the counting of the ballots, but a judge denied it.

