3 hour long line to vote at Grand Rapids City Hall after polls close in Michigan

Voters are waiting in line for hours at Grand Rapids City Hall after the polls close on Tuesday evening.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Voters may be standing in line late into the night at Grand Rapids City Hall as a three hour long line has been reported after the polls closed in Michigan.

The long wait to vote is due in part to the number of same day voter registrations that have occurred at city hall.

In Michigan, it is legal to register to vote on Election Day, and many Grand Rapid voters seemed to have taken advantage of that option.

Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons confirmed that the line to vote is an estimated three hours long, but everyone who was in line as the polls closed at 8 p.m. is still legally able to cast their ballot.

Due to expanded absentee voting, election officials say you shouldn't expect all results to be available on election night.

