Voter Guide 2020: What you need to know about the election in Michigan

Here's how to register to vote, request an absentee ballot, mail a ballot in, and what to expect on Election Day in Michigan.

Even with ballots being submitted by mail and in person, the election process is still the same. You have to be a registered voter to participate in the election. If you want to vote absentee, you need to apply for a ballot. Either in person or by mail, election officials will make sure you are the person submitting the ballot.

The general election is on Nov. 3. This year’s election will look a little bit different with Michigan already setting a record for the number of absentee ballots requested.

Even though those are the hard deadlines, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is encouraging that people request an absentee ballot at least a month before the election. She also suggests mailing a ballot no later than Oct. 20, since it needs to be received by the clerk's office by Election Day for it to count.

Friday, Oct. 30: Deadline to request absentee ballot online. You have until 4 p.m. on Nov. 2 to pick up an absentee ballot in person.

Monday, Oct. 19: Deadline to register to vote online or by mail. Residents can register through Election Day in person.

To register to vote in person , go to your local clerk's office. You have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to register in person. You will need to bring proof of eligibility and proof of residency.

To register to vote by mail , you can print off this form , fill it out, and mail to your clerk’s office. You will need to provide some form of identification, either your Michigan driver’s license number, Michigan state ID number, the last four digits of your social security number, or a copy of other identifying forms like a pay stub, bank statement or license from another state. The deadline to register to vote with this form is 15 days before the election, if you fill it out at a voter registration drive or deliver it to a county clerk. If you mail the form, it must be postmarked 15 days before the election, which is Monday, Oct. 19. After Oct. 19, it can be dropped off at a clerk’s office in person.

To register to vote online , you will need a Michigan driver's license or state ID. If you don’t have one, you can still register by mail or in person. Visit the Secretary of State’s website and fill out the forms. The deadline to register to vote online before the general election is Oct. 19.

Importantly, if you have moved to a new city or township you need to re-register. Check your registration status here .

You can either register to vote in person, by mail, or online. In Michigan, in order to register to vote you must:

Chapter three : How to vote by mail

In Michigan, no-reason absentee voting was approved by voters in a 2018 proposal. In order to vote by mail, you need to follow these steps: request a ballot, fill out the ballot, submit it.

1. Request a ballot

An application for an absentee ballot was mailed to all registered Michigan voters ahead of the primary election. If you didn’t get one, you can request an absentee ballot online, call your clerk’s office and ask for a new application to be mailed to you or you can print an application off to mail it in or drop it off in person.

Once you’ve submitted the absentee ballot request, you can track it online. Requests must be received by a clerk by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. If you bring your request to a clerk’s office, you have until 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2 to get a ballot. When a clerk gets your request, your signature will be compared against your voter registration record before a ballot will be sent out.

2. Fill out your ballot

The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office encourages people to fill out and send their ballot in as soon as they get it. If you haven’t gotten your ballot yet, don’t worry. Clerks won’t start sending them out until Sept. 24.

3. Submit it

Postal delivery times have slowed in recent months, so voters are recommended to mail their ballot in no later than Oct. 20, which is at least two weeks before the election. You can also fill your ballot out at home and drop it off in person at a clerk’s office, which will have a secure drop box available 24 hours a day.

What happens if I submit my ballot and I want to change my vote?

Michiganders who vote absentee have the option to spoil their ballot if they changed their mind. In order to do this, voters need to submit a written request to have a new absentee ballot mailed to them or pick one up in person. This request must be received by Saturday, Oct. 31. A ballot can also be spoiled in person at the clerk’s office until 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.