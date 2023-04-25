x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elections

Ottawa Co. updates election process to improve election security

Election data will now be hand delivered to the county clerk's office with GPS tracking. In addition, results will be posted on an official government website.
Credit: Associated Press
In this Aug. 3, 2021, file photo, Robert Plant, Jr. of Detroit, votes at the Detroit Service Learning Academy in the state's primary election, Tuesday morning, in Detroit. Republicans in the Michigan Senate on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, again passed legislation that would make it harder to vote, advancing photo ID, absentee ballot and other changes that face a surefire veto from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer if they reach her desk.(Clarence Tabb Jr./Detroit News via AP, File)

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County Clerk and Register of Deeds Justin Roebuck has announced two changes to the election process that aim to increase the county's election security.

Instead of unofficial election data being electronically transmitted, election workers will collect the data from local clerks' offices and deliver it to the county clerk's office. The results will be posted online after they are delivered. During the delivery process, the results will be in sealed containers with GPS tracking.

In addition, the results will now be posted on a ".gov" website, which the clerk's office hopes will garner trust in election results. There is a rigorous process to ensure every owner of a government website is a U.S.-based government or public sector organization.

The new website, not yet live, will be MIOttawaVotes.gov.

This change will allow Ottawa County residents to tell whether the election results can be trusted based on the website domain.

"These process improvements are a major part of our ongoing efforts to ensure the security and integrity of our elections," said Roebuck. "I’m excited that we can roll out changes now to ensure that our team is prepared in advance of next year’s presidential election cycle."

Because election data will be delivered by staff members, unofficial results will be posted to the county website later than in previous elections. Staff with the clerk's office are working to minimize this delay.

This announcement comes a week before the May 2 election.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Hudsonville School District requests millage renewal

Before You Leave, Check This Out