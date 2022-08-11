Governor’s race, ballot proposals bring high voter turnout in Muskegon County

A vigorous race between incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon is in the forefront of many voters’ minds in Muskegon County.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Describing the election process as busy from the start, Muskegon County’s election coordinator Lori Hayes said county-wide turnout for the 2022 gubernatorial election has been strong in-person, with more absentee ballots being returned than the 2020 election.

“We had over 20,000 absentee ballots. And we had a 79% return three days ago,” Hayes said “That's great. I mean, great turnout and great returns.”

Some precincts have already started counting absentee ballots by running them through scanners, though solid numbers won’t come in until after the polls close. Hayes, noting that the county has more than 60 precincts, said she anticipates having the election results tonight, though prefaced that it's hard to say for sure.

After the precincts close, they do paperwork and get the information to the clerks, who review it, and bring it to

“As soon as the precinct[s close] and they get their paperwork done and they get it to the clerks, the clerks have to review it, and then they bring it to our office and then we start uploading the results,” Hayes explained. “My goal is to be able to go home tonight, but it's hard to say… I hope that we will start seeing some of the clerks bringing in results as early as 9:30, 10 o'clock tonight, and then we start uploading and putting the results on our website as they come in.”

Residents within Muskegon who voted in-person or dropped off their absentee ballot at Muskegon City Hall said the process was simple and quick.

“It was extremely easy,” said Krista Abbott, who voted with her friend Amy Hosford after yoga class. “I'm extremely grateful to the volunteers here today making the process smooth and providing access to everyone here to vote today.”

In Muskegon County in 2018, Gretchen Whitmer defeated Republican opponent Governor Bill Schuette with 52.65 percent of the vote.

Whitmer’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been an ongoing talking point for her new opponent Tudor Dixon. That message resonated with long-term Muskegon resident Don Ward, who only waited about five minutes at City Hall to vote, though he noted that his address was not checked.

“I want my voice heard. And this is the best way I think it can be heard,” Ward said, later explaining his vote. “It was the extent of lockdowns – it was the complications with to schools here in Muskegon. My kid was out of school more than a year because the schools were closed, so that had a big impact on her education. Huge impact. She's 17 now and I'm still struggling with her in the school aspects.”

Those new to Muskegon also made a point to make their voice heard.

Proposal 3, which adds the right to abortion and contraceptive use to the Michigan’s constitution, is another contentious reason for voters showing up to the polls.

Ana Lovas, who recently moved from Wisconsin, said it was both Proposal 3 and a local judge’s race that took her to the ballot box.

“I think that voting is an incredibly important civil duty that we all have,” Lovas said. “I make sure to exercise that right every time I have the opportunity.”

Looking at the city of Muskegon alone, their city clerk, Ann Meisch, said 5,234 absentee ballots were issued city-wide. As of our late Tuesday morning interview, she they had received back 4,676 – slightly more than 89 percent.

“But we're going to continue getting more,” Meisch said. “That's pretty significant… That's a good day.”

According to a map on Muskegon County’s website, the City of Muskegon is home to 14 voting precincts. Having made her rounds through all of them, Meisch said she has seen her fair share of election challengers, but never any instances of voter intimidation.

“For the most part, everybody is just nice and friendly and everybody wants just a fair election,” she said. “I think right now, it's going well.”

The polls close at 8 p.m. Voters who are in line before 8:01 will still be able to cast their ballot.

