GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In about two weeks, voters in West Michigan will cast their ballots in the primary election. The voting event will happen across the state Michigan on March 10, 2020.

Here's a look at what West Michigan voters can expect to see on their primary election day ballots:

Allegan County

Dorr Library Millage: This proposal failed in 2019. If the vote is not in favor, the library will only survive through the end of 2020.

Saugatuck School Bond: A yes or no vote on a $35 million bond for updates to the facilities. Last May, this proposal failed by only 3 votes.

Kent County

Grattan Township: Voters will decide on a millage proposal to repair and maintain gravel roads.

Sparta Township Fire Department: A vote to renew two longtime millages.

Wyoming Public Schools: A vote to restore operating millage that was lost in Michigan's Headlee Amendment rollback.

Ottawa County

Park Township Airport: A yes or no vote on millage to maintain and operate the Park Township Airport.

Muskegon County

Oakridge Public School Millage: A yes or no on renewing the millage that has been in place since 1994.

What Lake Fire Authority: A vote for a new fire station and fire trucks.

Voters should also expect to see a list of candidates that are running for President of the United States on the primary election ballot. Voters going to the precinct to vote should be prepared to choose a ballot "style" -- which means selecting a Democratic or a Republican ballot.

The ballot will include the names of the candidates that are no longer running for president, so voters should do their homework to determine which candidates have dropped out of the race.

Absentee ballots also include the full list of candidate names, and absent voters should not expect to receive an updated ballot prior to primary election day.

