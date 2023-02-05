Wyoming voters say 'yes' to public safety millage

The millage will help cut down on response time during emergencies and help first responder staffing shortages, Wyoming's mayor said.

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming voters decided to pass a public safety proposal that would support the city's law enforcement and fire units.

Sixty four percent of voters said yes to the millage, while 36 percent voted no.

"Ultimately, in public service, it's about the will of the voters. So, as long as we get a clear result, and in a clean election, which it looks like we are in really good position to do, we're going to feel good. We're going to move forward," Interim City Manager McCarter said. "Whether it's a yes or no vote, there's still work to be done."

The millage hopes to help ongoing public safety staffing shortages in the area. As it stands, two of Wyoming's fire stations are not able to operate due to staffing issues and aging equipment.

“We are pleased Wyoming voters recognized the critical needs we have around public safety by approving this ballot proposal,” Mayor Kent Vanderwood said. “We will ensure this millage provides dedicated funding to support additional staff, four fully operational fire stations and quicker response times.”

According to city officials, the millage will raise roughly $4 million for the city's Public Safety Department and cost residents $150 for every $100,000 in taxable home value. It will go into effect on July 1 and expire on June 30, 2028.

Portions of the millage will go toward the Wyoming Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and the Wyoming Downtown Development Authority.

“Safety is at the core of the City’s mission, and the public safety millage allows us to increase funding for critical public safety needs and programs to keep our community safe,” said Department of Public Safety Director Kim Koster. “We look forward to working with the entire community to ensure Wyoming remains safe and welcoming.”

Last year, the police department attempted to raise money through a proposed increase in income tax. Voters rejected the proposal.

With the millage's ability to fund 27 more firefighters and police officers, according to the city's mayor, the millage will help cut down on response time during emergencies.

“The City of Wyoming has spent years taking significant steps to address state funding shortfalls, higher costs and economic downturns,” McCarter said. “We appreciate the trust voters have in us and their partnership in providing funding for the public safety department.”

Wyoming residents and city officials gathered on April 30 against the backdrop of a burned down home to call for support for the millage.

"Wyoming Fire Department responded to 7,090 incidents in 2022, which is an average of 645 incidents per firefighter," Vanderwood said.

"We have currently 1.3 police officers per every 1000 people," he said. "The national average is 2.4. We simply do not have enough police officers to cover all of our shifts and do the things we need to do."

