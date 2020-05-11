Gary Peters hangs onto Senate seat, beating Republican challenger John James

LANSING, Mich. — U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) will serve another term in the Senate, after beating Republican challenger John James.
In the presidential race, Michigan has been a battleground state. But this Senate seat also attracted national attention and more than $100 million--the first time in 20 years that Michigan had a competitive Senate contest.
Peters, 61, had served one term in the Senate. His victory means Michigan will continue to have two Democrat senators.
Peters thanked Michigan on Twitter tonight for another six years, before the race had even been called.
