Gov. Whitmer signs bills extending state, city tax deadlines to May 17

LANSING, Mich. — Thursday, Governor Whitmer signed two bipartisan state House bills that will update state and city income tax filing and payment deadlines.

House Bill 4569 amends the current Uniform City Income Tax Ordinance to extend the April 15 or April 30 city income tax return or payment deadlines given the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) extension of the federal income tax filing or payment deadline.

Within the tax year, the new deadline will follow the IRS or 15 days after, whichever is applicable for the city administering the income tax. Taxpayers will not be subject to interest and penalties during city income tax deadline extension periods.

House Bill 4571 codifies the state income tax deadline from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021. In addition, if the IRS again extends the federal income tax filing and payment due date for the 2020 tax year, the state income tax deadline will also be automatically extended to match the federal income tax deadline.

On March 19, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer secured bipartisan support to give Michiganders more time to file their state income tax returns. Changes to city income tax deadlines required state legislation.

