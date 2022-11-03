Is Whitmer or Dixon leading the Michigan Governor race?

With the election less than a week away, the latest polling data is showing a much tighter race for Governor than previously predicted.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANSING, Mich. — With the midterm election less than a week away, GOP gubernatorial hopeful Tudor Dixon continues to erode the lead of Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The latest poll conducted by Cygnal shows Whitmer's lead has slipped even further over Dixon in the last two days.

Cygnal releases polling numbers every other business day, and Whitmer's 6.4 point lead over Dixon on Tuesday has now slipped to only a 4.4 point lead on Thursday.

Nearly 50% of the respondents favored Whitmer, while 45.5% said they favored Dixon and 2% said they would likely vote for a third-party candidate.

In the poll, 1,754 likely voters weighed in on the candidates for the November election. Of the participants, 33.9% thought of themselves as Republican, 29.4% as Independent and about 35.2% as Democrat, with 1.5% unsure. The participant's political leanings were 40.8% conservative, 31.2% moderate, 26% liberal and 2% unsure.

Whitmer has held a lead over her opponent, Tudor Dixon, throughout the entirety of the election cycle, but that lead has decreased from double digits to now under 5% with the election looming next Tuesday.

Most recent polls show the Democratic Incumbent still leading by a small margin, but some polls point to the gubernatorial race locked in a dead heat.

It is also important to note that of the likely voters polled, 31.3% have already submitted their ballot absentee, while another 9.3% are still planning to vote absentee. Nearly 60% of the respondents said they would be voting in-person on Election Day.

While polling data is not entirely reflective of the electorate, it does provide some insight into the possible outcome of the election.

Cygnal is releasing new polling data on every other business day through the election. See the latest polling data here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.