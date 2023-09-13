Court filing: 2020 Michigan GOP 'fake electors' acted at Trump's direction

The 16 charged say they did it at the direction of former President Donald Trump.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — According to a Sept. 11 filing from an attorney representing one charged by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel for allegedly acting as 'fake electors' in the 2020 presidential election, the electors acted at the direction of former President Donald Trump.

Amy Facchinello of Grand Blanc was one of the 16 to face felony charges for acting as the 'fake electors,' allegedly aiming to grant the state's electoral votes to Donald Trump over the winner, Joe Biden.

Facchinello's attorney Paul Stablein submitted a filing in the Western District of Michigan to have the case removed from Ingham County Circuit Court to federal court, saying that Facchinello and others acted under officers of the United States — including Trump.

"Ms. Facchinello and the other Republican Electors in the 2020 election acted at the direction of the incumbent President and other federal officials," Stablein wrote. "Attorneys for the President specifically instructed Ms. Facchinello that the Republican electors’ meeting and casting their ballots on December 14, 2020, was consistent with counsels’ advice and was necessary to preserve the presidential election contest."

"Further, an attorney for the President was present at the December 14, 2020, meeting of the presidential electors itself and advised the Presidential Electors, including Ms. Facchinello, that performance of their duties was necessary on behalf of the President and the Constitution."

