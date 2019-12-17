The House of Representatives is preparing to vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The articles are obstruction of justice and abuse of power—both relating to a call and subsequent investigation of Trump's call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

In West Michigan, Rep. Bill Huizenga, a Republican who represents Michigan's 2nd district, said he will not vote to impeach Trump on Wednesday. Similarly, Rep. Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph) also said he plans to vote no, saying the process has been too partisan.

However, Rep. Justin Amash, an Independent from Grand Rapids, confirmed that he will be voting yes. A group of freshmen Democrats are urging House leadership to consider Amash to be an impeachment manager.

RELATED: Moderate Republican Upton will vote against impeaching Trump

According to the Associated Press, no Republicans have said they will vote for impeachment, but it appears as though Democrats have enough votes for the articles of impeachment to pass.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to one other local congressman— Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Midland), but he did not respond with his official stance.

RELATED: Freshmen Democrats want Amash to be an impeachment manager

The president has denied any wrongdoing and also objected to the impeachment charges Tuesday in a letter he sent to House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi. Trump accuses the Democrats of "perversion of justice and abuse of power."

Trump also said he doesn't believe the letter will change anything, but he is registering his objections "for the purpose of history."

The full House vote is scheduled for Wednesday—the same day the president has a Merry Christmas rally in Battle Creek. On Tuesday evening, five pro-impeachment rallies were held in West Michigan with one of them being in Battle Creek.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.