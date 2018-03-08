GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Michigan Republican Party announced on Friday that Vice President Mike Pence will be in Grand Rapids on Aug. 8 for the GOP Unity Rally.

Pence will be the special guest at the event, accompanying Michigan's Republican candidates for governor and U.S. Senate. The rally will be at the Amway Grand Plaza.

The Michigan primary is happening the day before Pence arrives.

The last time Pence was in West Michigan was when he made an appearance at the city of Grandville's Fourth of July parade.

His last visit to Michigan was in June when he touted the Trump administration's tax policies and attended an event in Rochester with the Republican candidate for governor, Bill Schuette.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM