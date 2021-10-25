Power outage closes Grandville Public Schools Monday

About 1,500 people are without power, according to the Consumer's Energy outage map.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville Public Schools and some businesses nearby are closed due to a power outage Monday morning.

The district is closed due to the outages, and students are either being bussed back home or parents are asked to pick them up from school.

MONDAY, OCT. 25,2021 Grandville Public Schools is closed today due to major power lines being down. Students currently on buses will be rerouted back home. More details will be out soon. Posted by Grandville West Elementary on Monday, October 25, 2021

The Consumers Energy outgate map shows about 1,500 customers are affected by the outage, and a crew is assigned to fix the problem.

The power company expects power to be restored by 1:15 p.m. Monday.

