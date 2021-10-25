Power outage closes Grandville Public Schools Monday

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville Public Schools and some businesses nearby are closed due to a power outage Monday morning.
The district is closed due to the outages, and students are either being bussed back home or parents are asked to pick them up from school.
The Consumers Energy outgate map shows about 1,500 customers are affected by the outage, and a crew is assigned to fix the problem.
The power company expects power to be restored by 1:15 p.m. Monday.
