Residents evacuate safely while fire destroys Michigan senior center

ALGONAC, Mich. — First responders broke windows to help some residents escape a fire in a building at their housing complex in southeastern Michigan.

The fire at Rolling Brook Senior Living in Algonac was reported shortly before noon Thursday. St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King said all of the approximately 24 residents were able to evacuate safely.

King says first responders needed to break windows to free some of them.

Algonac Fire Chief Joe Doan says the blaze started outside the main entrance in or around a garbage can, and the cause is under investigation.

He says the building was destroyed.

