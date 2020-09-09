Safety precautions in place at haunted attractions

100% masks. 100% social distancing. 100% haunted.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping some haunted attractions in West Michigan.

The Haunt in Grand Rapids said they will open this season.

"We are going to take every precaution to make you be as safe as possible here," said Doug Shelden with The Haunt.

Last year The Haunt in Grand Rapids allowed 40,000 people to go through their maze of monsters. This year they are limiting capacity to just 25 percent, around 10,000, and tickets will be sold online only.

"Much like going to a movie theater where you pick your showtime, you are going to need to pick your time here at The Haunt," Shelden said.

Temperature checks and hand sanitizer stations will greet guests when they arrive.

"Every single person, including myself, has to go through a medical evaluation question including all the customers that come in with their text alert, they have to answer medical questions," said Shelden.

Masks will also be required for all guests and performers.

"Typically in past seasons only about 30 percent of our actors wore a mask of any kind, the rest were all makeup...but this year we are 100 percent mask," said Shelden.