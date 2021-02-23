School leaders say there will be some challenges with the return of spring sports

Spring sports are set to return in March.

FOREST HILLS, Mich. — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed almost every schedule in the past year, including high school sports.

But there is now an official start date for spring sports.

On Monday, the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced that high school spring sports will begin competition on March 26 with practices starting on the 22nd. That's one week later than the original schedule.

Athletic Director Cory Anderson says there will be challenges with scheduling due to an overlap with winter sports.

"The first day of spring practice is also the first day of district basketball...there is still going to be a fairly large number of student athletes who are competing in winter on the first day of practice," says Anderson.

Safety protocols will need to be followed in the Spring although specifics are not yet clear.

"We don't have much guidance on that yet, but I can say that we will probably be wearing masks as we did in the fall for fall sports," says Anderson.

