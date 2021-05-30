South Bend woman dies after being ejected from vehicle in Bertrand Twp. crash

Sanderson had crashed into several trees, was ejected from the vehicle and was found unresponsive nearby, according to police.

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A South Bend, Ind., woman identified as Jenni Rebecca Sanderson, 48, was killed in a crash in Berrien County early Sunday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on Bakertown Road in Bertrand Township. Sanderson had crashed into several trees, was ejected from the vehicle and was found unresponsive nearby, according to police. Sanderson was transported to Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

Police say alcohol, speed and no seat belt usage were all factors in the crash. The accident remains under investigation.

