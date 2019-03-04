Subaru of Muskegon and The My Auto Group have recently donated a cargo van to Pound Buddies of Muskegon.

Although the van is slightly smaller, it will be an upgrade compared to Pound Buddies' current vehicles.

"Even though we are in the business of selling cars, it is crucial that we share our success with the community by finding unique and fun ways of giving back," said General Sales Manager Mike Kaffenberger. "We are excited the vehicle is finally finished. We can't wait to see its unique exterior on the road. Hopefully it gets a lot of positive attention."

The van is designed to look like it's wrapped in dog fur on the outside and is set to be delivered to Pound Buddies today.

Lana Carson, director of Pound Buddies, has been eagerly awaiting the arrival of their new transportation.

"We are so excited for this new vehicle and so appreciative of the support we've received from The My Auto Group," Carson said.

The My Auto Group and Subaru of Muskegon have sponsored several dogs for adoption, featuring the dogs on social media and emailing customers in hopes those dogs would find homes.

They also held a pet food drive this past December donating nearly $5,500 in pet food and litter to both Pound Buddies and Heaven Can Wait.

