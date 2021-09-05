Support Local: Confident Girls Inc. in Grand Rapids

A 12-year-old girl starts her own business following in the footsteps of her mother.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet 12-year-old Lexi Austin, she isn’t your average pre-teen, she’s a business owner.

Her mom Veverly Austin is the owner of Confident Wear Boutique.

"As I got older I kind of wanted to be more involved with the business and do more with the business," Austin said.

That’s how Confident Girls, Inc. was born.

You can find Lexi and her mom along with other local business owners at "May at the Marketplace."

The pop-up event is happening all month long at studio park in downtown Grand Rapids.

“I learned a lot from my mom from what she does and going step by step behind her.”

Lexi’s fashion designs are geared toward a younger crowd with crop tops and on-trend tie-dye but it’s how the clothing makes her clients feel that appeals most to Lexi.

“If I feel good and look great then I feel like my day is already on point. I just like my mood has already changed and I’m already positive around other people," Austin said.



And to the strong confident woman in her life on this mother’s day Lexi has this to say.

“You are very important to me and you helped me with this business. Without you, I don’t know what I would have done with this business and I love you so much, thank you!"

Lexi is going places… her dream is to continue building her brand and she hopes to someday have her own store front here in grand rapids.

To learn more about her business visit confidentgirlsinc.com

