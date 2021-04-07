Support Local: Hustle, Pray, Eat

A local small business started by a Grand Rapids man is spreading a message hoping to inspire people.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A company started right here in Grand Rapids is spreading an important message hoping to inspire people.

In 2018, dancer and DJ Mark Evans was trying to make some extra money to help pay bills while traveling on the road with a Christian hip-hop artist.

"He wanted to make something with a little bit more meaning, so he came up with three words that really the whole family lives by," Jade Richards, retail manager, said.

Those words: Hustle, pray, eat.

“It’s all about working hard, keeping God at the center of everything and seeking him always, and looking after ourselves and other people physically, mentally and spiritually," Richards said.



Evans started selling t-shirts, jackets, hats and more, and the small business flourished.

“Really we like to say that our t-shirts and our clothing are just flyers for everything else that we do," Richards said.

Hustle, Pray, Eat's merchandise can be purchased online and at Boutique Boulevard at the Woodland Mall.

The founder is also working on a book, 31 episodes of a podcast and there’s a women’s line of clothing that is now available.

The message of hustle, pray, eat is simple but loaded with determination.

“Find what it is that you are called to do. Everybody is here for a purpose…and then when you have worked hard, make sure you do enjoy the fruit of your labor and make sure that you’re not only feeding yourself but other people in more ways than one," Richards said.

