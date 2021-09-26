Support Local Sunday: Sweet Details GR

Business owner Vanessa Shmanske wants to create an experience with her desserts for clients.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — From Cuba to Grand Rapids, one small business owner is bringing her delightful desserts to West Michigan.

Meet Vanessa Shmanske, founder of Sweet Details GR.

She specializes in custom desserts and confections.

“It's just been two years this week, actually, that I moved to Grand Rapids from Cuba. I had my business in Cuba for 10 years. But it's been only two years since I started here," Shmanske said.

Vanessa learned to love baking from her mom. She taught herself the craft at an early age, delving into design before going to culinary school.

“I wanted to create something different and that I could really enjoy and pull out all my creativity," Shmanske said.

The pandemic hit while the business was still growing. Vanessa's cookie decorating kits kept things afloat and now with the holidays just around the corner, business is booming.

“We are really excited with the holiday season coming, we have a lot of new projects, we try to keep it small, so people don't get overwhelmed with all the options. But we're really interested in expanding the corporate side of the business and hosting workshops and classes in person or virtual," Shmanske said.

Sweet Details GR just launched a new service called Sweet Impressions.

"Basically we can print any digital image directly on a cookie and macaroon. Chocolate, marshmallows, you name it."

Vanessa says she wants to create an experience for clients.

“The moment you see our treat, we want to trigger and we want you to think of somebody you care about somebody you love," she said.

These sweet treats are not only delicious but a feast for the eyes as well, helping to create memories that you’ll never forget.

