Taste of Muskegon award winners announced

Find out the newly-announced best places to eat in Muskegon.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Taste of Muskegon festival finished its 15th annual celebration with the Taste Plate Awards ceremony.

Around 30 local restaurants and food trucks were awarded titles from judges and public vote.

The Taste Plate Award winners for 2021 are:

People's Choice

1. Tiki Boiz

2. Hamburger Mikey

Best Taste

1. Tiki Boiz: Karate Kid Burger

2. Hamburger Mikey: Jamaican Elvis Slider

Best New Bite

1. Burl & Sprig: Honey Soy Brussel Sprouts

2. Soul Filled Eatery: Deep Fried Shrimp and Grits

Best Dessert

1. Occidental Eats: Bob Harvey Special

2. Yodels Frozen Yogurt: Strawberry Cheesecake Deluxe

Best Beer and Bacon presented by Tyler Sales

1. Bone Ends: Beer Bread BLT & Beercheese Potato Soup

2. Rolling Stone Woodfire Pizza Co.: Oktoberfest

Best Lite Bite

1. Burl & Sprig: Shrimp Ceviche

2. Tiki Boiz: Woke Bowl

Best Booth

1. Hearthstone Bistro

2. Hamburger Mikey

Sustainability

1. Tiki Boiz

Honorable Mention: Rolling Stone Woodfire Pizza Co.

Honorable Mention: Burl & Sprig

"It was wonderful to be back in Hackley Park. All the chefs came to play with some terrific Tastes," said Lisa Kraus, Marketing Director of Taste of Muskegon.

"The atmosphere of this event is so special. There’s nothing like having dinner with the whole community."

The festival is already planned for next year. The Downtown Development Authority welcomes guests to the 2022 celebration on June 17 and 18.

More information can be found on the Taste of Muskegon website here.

