ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security received about 20 calls reporting shots being fired from the second floor of Mason Hall around 4:35 p.m. Saturday. They immediately issued an active shooter alert to students and staff, which read "Run, Hide, Fight."

But there was no shooter.

The police investigation ended up finding that balloons were popped in the area where the reports were coming from.

The calls reported that shots were near the campus' Diag, which was the location of a vigil taking place for those killed in the mosque attacks in New Zealand.

Everyone in the Diag was directed by law enforcement to leave the area, and officers from several agencies searched Mason Hall, which connects to two other buildings.

"Throughout the building clearing process and investigation, officers found no evidence that there had been any shots fired or active attack," a release from U-M DPSS said.

The all clear was given at 7:50 p.m. after a thorough search of the area and officers found no evidence of a shooter or an active attack.

"Preliminary information indicates that the activity was not the result of malicious intent," said police.

DPSS was assisted by the Ann Arbor Police, Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and FBI during the incident.

"This was a traumatic day for many," DPSS said in a release.

There will be a gathering space in the Michigan League Underground on Sunday for students to be in community with each other. Campus counselors will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

