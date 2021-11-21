Various West Michigan schools closed Thanksgiving week

Check out a list of schools closed for all or part of Thanksgiving week.

A plethora of West Michigan school districts are closing for the entire Thanksgiving week or numerous days within it.

The districts cited multiple reasons for their closures, including COVID-19, staffing shortages and wellness breaks, among others.

Check out the list of schools closed for Thanksgiving week below:

Cedar Springs Public Schools

Fruitport Community School

Godfrey-Lee Public Schools

Godwin Heights Public School

Grand Haven Area Public Schools

Hamilton Community Schools

Holland Public Schools

Hopkins Public Schools

Kelloggsville Public Schools

Muskegon Christian School

Muskegon Public Schools

Oakridge Public Schools

Orchard View Schools

Plainwell Community Schools

Ravenna Public Schools

Thornapple Kellogg School District Daycare is still open

Wyoming Public Schools

Zeeland Public Schools

White Cloud Public Schools is closed from Wednesday, Nov. 21 to Monday, Nov. 29

If your local school is closed and not on the list, please email news@13OnYourSide.com.

