Various West Michigan schools closed Thanksgiving week

A plethora of West Michigan school districts are closing for the entire Thanksgiving week or numerous days within it.
The districts cited multiple reasons for their closures, including COVID-19, staffing shortages and wellness breaks, among others.
Check out the list of schools closed for Thanksgiving week below:
- Cedar Springs Public Schools
- Fruitport Community School
- Godfrey-Lee Public Schools
- Godwin Heights Public School
- Grand Haven Area Public Schools
- Hamilton Community Schools
- Holland Public Schools
- Hopkins Public Schools
- Kelloggsville Public Schools
- Muskegon Christian School
- Muskegon Public Schools
- Oakridge Public Schools
- Orchard View Schools
- Plainwell Community Schools
- Ravenna Public Schools
- Thornapple Kellogg School District
- Daycare is still open
- Wyoming Public Schools
- Zeeland Public Schools
- White Cloud Public Schools is closed from Wednesday, Nov. 21 to Monday, Nov. 29
If your local school is closed and not on the list, please email news@13OnYourSide.com.
