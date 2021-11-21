x
Various West Michigan schools closed Thanksgiving week

Check out a list of schools closed for all or part of Thanksgiving week.
A plethora of West Michigan school districts are closing for the entire Thanksgiving week or numerous days within it. 

The districts cited multiple reasons for their closures, including COVID-19, staffing shortages and wellness breaks, among others.

Check out the list of schools closed for Thanksgiving week below:

  • Cedar Springs Public Schools
  • Fruitport Community School
  • Godfrey-Lee Public Schools
  • Godwin Heights Public School
  • Grand Haven Area Public Schools 
  • Hamilton Community Schools
  • Holland Public Schools
  • Hopkins Public Schools
  • Kelloggsville Public Schools
  • Muskegon Christian School
  • Muskegon Public Schools
  • Oakridge Public Schools 
  • Orchard View Schools
  • Plainwell Community Schools
  • Ravenna Public Schools
  • Thornapple Kellogg School District 
    • Daycare is still open
  • Wyoming Public Schools 
  • Zeeland Public Schools
  • White Cloud Public Schools is closed from Wednesday, Nov. 21 to Monday, Nov. 29

If your local school is closed and not on the list, please email news@13OnYourSide.com.

