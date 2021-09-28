Wayland High School investigating allegations of drink tampering after students become ill during homecoming dance

School officials are working with police and are asking anyone with information to call the high school's main office.

WAYLAND, Mich. — After several students got sick while at or after the Wayland High School homecoming dance this past weekend, the school is looking into allegations of drink tampering.

On Saturday, several students became ill during or after the dance. There are allegations that something was put into beverages that caused the students to get sick.

The school said in a note sent to parents that they are looking into the allegations and are working with law enforcement.

The investigation is still in progress, Superintendent Christina Hinds said.

Congratulations to Kaden Coughlin and Grace Kincaid, the 2021 Homecoming King and Queen! Posted by Wayland Union Schools on Saturday, September 25, 2021

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.