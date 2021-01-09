Wayland representative calls for Allegan Co. health director's firing

Representative Steve Johnson says the commission should “fire this reckless and tyrannical health director.”

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A state representative from Wayland is calling on the Allegan County Commission to fire its health director.

Representative Steve Johnson posted a letter on his Facebook page Tuesday that he says was sent to a parent from the Allegan County Health Department. The letter informs parents that their child had been exposed to COVID-19 and might be a carrier of the coronavirus.

The letter goes on to say that if the parent doesn't cooperate with efforts to contain the virus, the health department could petition the court to force them to comply, including taking parents into custody to "protect the public's health."

In his Facebook post, Johnson says the commission should “fire this reckless and tyrannical health director.”

13 ON YOUR SIDE has reached out to the county for comment and is waiting to hear back.

