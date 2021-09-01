x
Berrien County orders masks in school; Washtenaw is next

The office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says mask policies cover 57% of kids in traditional public schools.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

LANSING, Mich. — Berrien County in southwestern Michigan has ordered masking inside all schools, pointing to a rapid increase in COVID-19 transmission over the past month. 

Once Washtenaw County follows suit, nine of 83 counties — including many of those with the largest populations — will require face coverings in schools. 

The office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has refrained from reinstating a statewide mandate that was in place last academic year, says mask policies cover 57% of kids in traditional public schools. 

Berrien’s order applies to all educational settings, including colleges and child care centers.

