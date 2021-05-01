West Michigan firefighter helps battle flames on Mackinac Island

The cause of the fire is still unknown and there have been no reports of injury.

A South Kalamazoo firefighter leaped into action today while on vacation after a historic building caught fire on Mackinac Island Sunday.

South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority shared photos on the scene of one of their own helping the defensive attack while more crews arrived.

The post did not name the firefighter.

According to MLive, the fire began around 6:00 p.m. at the Brigadoon Cottage, next door to the Mackinac Island Yacht Club.

