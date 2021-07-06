Whitmer proposes $150 million investment in local parks, trails

“These investments will ensure our children and grandchildren continue to enjoy the rejuvenating benefits of natural beauty and outdoor spaces..."

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday a proposed $150 million investment in community parks and recreation facilities. She said the investment will create good-paying jobs across the state and will help jumpstart the economy.

To announce the investment, Whitmer traveled to the Idema Explorers Trail in Ottawa County. She said it’s an area that would benefit from the new funding.

In June, Whitmer announced a similar proposal to invest $250 million in parks and trails managed by the State of Michigan.

“These two new investment programs, totaling $400 million, mark a once-in-a-generation chance to improve quality of life for our residents, support local economies and bring people back to Michigan as the state continues its recovery from the effects of the pandemic,” Whitmer said.

“These investments will ensure our children and grandchildren continue to enjoy the rejuvenating benefits of natural beauty and outdoor spaces so prized by Michiganders. I look forward to working with the Legislature to secure this investment for our communities.”

Watch the announcement:

Whitmer visits Grand Haven, proposes investment in parks and recreation Whitmer holds press event in Grand Haven to announce her proposal to invest $150 million into local public recreation facilities. Posted by 13 On Your Side on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

