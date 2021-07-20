x
Whitmer raises $8.5M for reelection campaign in 7 months

This is the most money raised for any gubernatorial candidate in a non-election year in Michigan history.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this July 12, 2021, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a vaccine mobilization event before Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage at the TCF Center in Detroit. Gov. Whitmer's reelection campaign said Tuesday, July 20, 2021, it raised $8.5 million to date this year, the most for any gubernatorial candidate in a non-election year in Michigan history. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection campaign has raised $8.5 million this year, the most for any gubernatorial candidate in a non-election year in Michigan history. 

The Democrat has collected more than $14 million this cycle, already surpassing the $13.3 million she raised for her 2018 run and with 15 1/2 months left until Election Day. Her committee has more than $10 million on hand, well above what her predecessor, Rick Snyder, had entering 2014 when he won reelection. 

Seven Republicans have formed gubernatorial committees. Ex-Detroit chief James Craig is expected to soon enter the race.

