Anthony Bradford knows what he wants to spend his first NFL check on

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The NFL Draft came to an end over the weekend, but Muskegon High School grad Anthony Bradford's dreams are only beginning.

The LSU offensive lineman was selected in the fourth round by Seattle Seahawks with the No. 108 pick in the draft.

Now that Bradford has been drafted, a lot has to get done.

He needs to head out to Seattle, pick out a jersey number and, eventually, come to terms with Seattle on a contract soon.

According to Over the Cap, a website that references NFL contracts, the average salary for an early fourth round NFL Draft pick is about $4.7 million, with a signing bonus of over $800,000.

That's a life-changing amount of money for Bradford. He knows exactly how he is going to spend it — on his mother, LaToya.

"For sure, I am going to get myself right and my mom, for sure," Bradford said. "My family that was here today, they are going to be able to reap the benefits for sure. I can't even explain it. Everything she does for me is from her heart. She's my mom. She's brought me up however she could. She did a great job and I couldn't do nothing but love her."

Bradford believes he always needs to take care of momma.

LaToya has been Anthony's biggest fan since day one. 13 On Your Side was lucky enough to watch the 2019 College Football National Championship with LaToya as she saw her son win the biggest game in the sport.

