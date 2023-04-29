Western Michigan's Zaire Barnes drafted by Jets in sixth round

Barnes becomes the 44th Bronco to be taken in the NFL Draft in program history and the third by the Jets.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan senior linebacker Zaire Barnes has been selected 184th overall in round six of the 2023 NFL Draft by the New York Jets on Saturday.

The Mundelein, Ill., native heads to New York on the heels of his best collegiate season. He earned First Team All-MAC honors after leading the Broncos with 94 tackles, including 5.0 for loss and 1.5 sacks. Barnes also had three fumble recoveries, one interception and eight pass break ups.

Barnes played in 49 career games for Western Michigan, recording 205 total tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

This marks the third-straight year a Bronco has been taken in the NFL Draft and the MAC-best 19th since 2000.

