MARNE, Mich — The folks at Berlin Raceway can answer the call but right now, they can’t answer the inquiry

"I get calls almost every day asking that same question, when are we going to get out there and at least do some testing,” says track operations manager Nick Rice.

Rice admits he’s in the dark on exactly when that will be. All he knows now is that once the state says they can go racing, they will go racing.

“Basically for now, our whole schedule is to be determined,” Rice explains. “We have essentially cancelled all of May with the latest executive order. Right now, we are just waiting to see when we’ll actually be allowed to go green.”

If and when it happens, Rice says they’re preparing for a slower than normal summer. Attendance is likely to be down as well as participation from drivers who may not have the money to compete.

“Berlin Raceway will survive. It’s 70 years (old),” says Rice “It will survive but what impact will it have on the whole community?”

Even with fans begging for the return of racing, Berlin Speedway is not about to do what NASCAR is attempting to do and that’s race without fans. Sure they could broadcast their events over the internet but it just wouldn’t make a big enough profit.

“This business, the entertainment side of it, we have to have fans in the grandstand. Plain and simple ,” said Rice.

So for now, they’ll keep on waiting and keep on preparing.

“I think we’ll have to do something pretty special for the icebreaker because people are going to be so excited to be back here,” Rice said.

No, it’s not time to start the engines yet but here’s hoping we’re getting closer.

