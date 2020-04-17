EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University tuition rates will not change for the 2020-21 academic year, according to an announcement from Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr.

The university is currently operating under a two-year budget approved in June 2018.

The budget established a tuition freeze for all undergraduate students, so tuition rates also did not increase for the 2019-20 academic year. With this action, 2018-2019 rates will continue for a third year.

Under MSU’s flat-rate tuition model, the rate is based on 15 credits for undergraduate students taking between 12 and 18 credits. Rates are different depending on year in school, residential status and, in some cases, the student’s major.

RELATED: GVSU won't require ACT, SAT for fall enrollment

Masters and doctoral students, as well as students in the human and veterinary medicine colleges also pay different rates.

The 2020-21 tuition freeze will apply to all rates university wide except the College of Law where tuition decisions have yet to be made.

Other actions MSU is taking to address budget shortfalls include reducing travel expenditures, modifying construction and remodeling projects as well as equipment expenditures and reviewing planned hiring.

In addition, all executives will take a 2% to 7% temporary pay cut based on salary levels, anticipated to last through June, but possibly for a full year. Stanley is voluntarily taking a 10% pay reduction, effective immediately.

The 2020-21 tuition freeze is subject to formal approval of the 2020-21 budget by the Michigan State University Board of Trustees at their next formal meeting.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.