Michigan universities extend assistance to MSU following mass shooting

Both Grand Valley State University and the University of Michigan have offered support and assistance to MSU following the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan universities are reaching out in the wake of the mass shooting at Michigan State University that killed three and critically wounded five others.

On Monday, police say 43-year-old Anthony McRae opened fire in two separate areas of MSU, killing three students and wounding five others. The five wounded students are at Sparrow Hospital. They remain in critical condition.

Police searched for McRae for several hours before a tip helped them locate him in Lansing, where he ultimately killed himself when police approached.

The identities of the victims are expected to be released later on Tuesday.

Since the shooting, the MSU community has received support from state leaders, politicians, other schools, police departments and more.

Among these is a statement from Grand Valley State University President Philomena Mantella. As part of her statement, she said GVSU will be analyzing its current security plan with the help of MSU police:

This morning we grieve and mourn for the Michigan State University community. Our hearts go out to those who are suffering.

We are offering our condolences and support to the entire Michigan State community. We are reaching out to our colleagues at MSU to offer whatever support or assistance that might be needed. Our Dean of Students Aaron Haight is taking the lead on offering assistance to MSU’s Student Affairs department. There is much support needed.

Many in our own community are affected by last night’s horrific violence. This terror was inflicted upon our friends and loved ones, our sons and daughters, our sisters and brothers.

We must not accept violence and terrorism on our campuses or in our communities.

I ask that each of you reach out to the students, faculty and staff you interact with to extend support and guidance, if needed.

Our University Counseling Center stands ready to assist students who need support with this tragedy. Likewise, our employee assistance program (EAP) provides 24/7 crisis support for faculty and staff. The GVSU community is welcome to file a CARE referral if you are a student in need of support, know a student who needs support or are generally concerned about a student.

I have asked Grand Valley Police Chief Brandon DeHaan to learn all we can about what happened on MSU’s campus and work with our Critical Incident Response Team to apply the lessons they learn to our own preparedness plan.

Take care of yourselves and others. MSU is hurting and people all over our state are hurting. We must join together to comfort and to make changes to prevent this from ever occurring again.

I pledge to you that I will do all that is in my power to make Michigan’s campuses safe places for living and learning.

University of Michigan President Santa Ono also released a statement Tuesday morning offering support. The school plans to increase its police presence to ease students' concerns:

Our hearts are broken with the Michigan State University family following last night’s horrific shooting. We wish for a speedy recovery of the wounded, and we pray for comfort and grace for the loved ones of those so suddenly lost.

I know many in our community are reeling from this event as you have friends or family who belong to the MSU community.

I encourage us all to take a moment to show our appreciation and support for one another. Support resources are available on campus for students, faculty and staff.

Our campus will remain open today and you will see an increased safety and security presence from our Division of Public Safety and Security.

Provost Laurie McCauley and I have reached out to our counterparts at MSU, offering any assistance that we might provide them at this time.

Plans are being made for our community to come together for a vigil on the Diag tomorrow at 7 p.m.

Let us do all we can to support one another, and our MSU family, in this hour of tragedy and need.

Additional information about the shooting and victims is expected later on Tuesday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.