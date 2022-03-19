Wolverines upset Tennessee to advance to Sweet Sixteen

After a nailbiting finish, 11-seed Michigan pulls off a victory over third-seed Tennessee to advance to the Sweet Sixteen next weekend.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 11-seed Michigan Wolverines came out firing on all cylinders against the third-seed Tennessee Vols in the second round of the NCAA Tournament from Indianapolis, Indiana.

After racing out to an early 10-2 lead, the tone of the game shifted as the Vols (27-7) buckled down on defense and held a 37-32 lead going into the locker room after the first half.

As expected, The SEC’s top defense caused big problems for Michigan (18-14). The Vols scored 12 points of Michigan’s nine first half turnovers. Tennessee also had four steals, which is about half of what they average on the season.

On offense, the Vols got a boost from junior guard Josiah-Jordan James who scored ten points on 4-6 shooting to match his average for the season.

Michigan, meanwhile, was led by center Hunter Dickinson who scored 12, including a pair of threes. Freshman forward Moussa Diabate chipped in with eight.

In the second half, the Wolverines rose to the challenge, defeating the Vols 74-68.

Michigan will play either Ohio State or Villanova in the Sweet Sixteen next weekend, depending on the outcome of their game Sunday.

