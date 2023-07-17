Coopersville High School graduate excited for 'life changing' Evans Scholarship

It's an opportunity only a select few get to experience, and the 18-year-old was able to set himself apart from the pack.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Caddying is one of Aydin Johnson's favorite things to do in the summer.

"I get to walk outside," Johnson said. "Most days are nice. Some days are too hot."

Despite the occasional days with the hot temperatures, the experience on the links is well worth it.

"I think it's the best thing that a young person can do for a young woman or a young man because they are outside in the fresh air and the sunshine getting exercise all day long but also just as important is they are listening to adult conversations," Western Golf Association director Bob Barss said.

However, the exercise and the conversations were definitely not the recent Coopersville High School graduate's favorite part.

"I read it a couple of times, and then I believed it," Johnson said.

Back in January, Johnson was awarded the Evans Scholarship for his caddying. He will attend Michigan State on a full ride scholarship to study civil engineering.

"I was very excited that I got that scholarship," Johnson said. "It was life changing because I don't have to pay for college."

It's an opportunity only a select few get to experience, and the 18-year-old was able to set himself apart from the pack.

"All of the characteristics that make an Evans Scholar an Evans Scholar it's going to be their attitude, it's going to be their personality," Barss said. "It's going to be their enthusiasm. It's going to be their love for what we are doing. But Aydin just stood out. It's very competitive. That scholarship is very competitive."

Johnson certainly has a competitive side to him.

"I think I am a good caddy," Johnson said. "And I need it."

And he worked really hard to earn the Evans Scholarship.

"It can be pretty challenging, especially out here with the big hills," Johnson said. "As long as you can walk for a couple of miles with a golf bag, it's not too hard."

