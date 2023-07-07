Evans Scholar alum returns to Kent Country Club after graduating from the University of Michigan

Domagalski says the Evans Scholarship completely changed his future, and he could not be more satisfied to continue his bond with Evans Scholars for his entire life.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Evans Scholarship has been sending caddies to college since 1930, and one Scholar alum just returned back to the Kent Country Club after graduating.

Jake Domagalski earned his Evans Scholarship back in 2019 right before he graduated from Northview High School.

"Now he is considered an alum," Western Golf Association director Bob Barss said. "They all understand the meaning and the significance of that scholarship and what it means to them and their family. They are very appreciative of it, as are we."

With that scholarship, the now 22-year-old, decided to attend the University of Michigan, where he just got his degree in user experience design from U-M's school of information. He also spent his time in Ann Arbor living in the Evans Scholar house.

Domagalski says the Evans Scholarship completely changed his future, and he could not be more satisfied to continue his bond with fellow Evans Scholars for the rest of his life. He says he would not have been able to attend Michigan had he not been able to earn the scholarship.

"Four years flew, by of course," Domagalski said. "There were so many great people I met both students, Evan Scholar alumni and the faculty that supports the Michigan chapter that I will get to take with me for life that I am super grateful for."

Domagalski is well respected amongst his peers in the Evans Scholars program. He was named the Vice president of Community Outreach of the Michigan Evans Scholars Executive Board in 2022.

