Gold fall in overtime to Mad Ants, remains winless

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Grand Rapids Gold held a lead in the last minutes of the 4th quarter on Sunday night, but then Gabe York happened.

He hit a buzzer-beater at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime, and York also hit the dagger three in overtime to give the Fort Wayne Mad Ants the 130-123 victory over the Gold.

Grand Rapids falls to 0-2 on the season. Jared Butler led the way for the Gold with 30 points, while Peyton Watson was right behind him scoring 27 points.

The Gold will play its first game ever at Van Andel Arena on Thursday night against the Motor City Cruise. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.

