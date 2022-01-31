Grand Rapids Gold, Gerald R. Ford Airport announce giveaway for Nuggets tickets, round-trip flight

Those interested in entering the contest should fill out the form by Friday, Feb. 4 at 7 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Gold announced Monday that they are partnering up with the Gerald R. Ford International Airport to offer a Valentine's Day giveaway.

One winner will be gifted two tickets to the Feb. 14 Denver Nuggets game, as well as round-trip flight tickets and hotel accommodations.

“Our team is thrilled to partner with the Gerald R. Ford International Airport and the Denver Nuggets to offer this exclusive experience to our fans in Grand Rapids,” said Grand Rapids Gold President Steve Jbara in a press release. “What a way to celebrate our new affiliation at the start of a new year.”

The package includes the following:

Southwest Airlines’ nonstop flight to Denver on Sunday, Feb. 13

Transportation to hotel and hotel stay at SpringHill Suites Denver Downtown

Two lower-bowl tickets to the Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic game at Ball Arena on Feb. 14

Transportation to airport

Southwest Airlines’ nonstop flight back to Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Feb. 15

“We are excited to offer the opportunity for two guests to fly one of our many nonstop routes,” said Tory Richardson, president and CEO of Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority. “Denver is a great city to visit that has a lot to offer to travelers, such as attending a Denver Nuggets game."

Those interesting in entering should fill out the form on this website. Entries will be accepted until Friday, Feb. 4 at 7 a.m.

