Grandville prepares for out-of-state first game

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville's going out of state for its first football game of the season. The Bulldogs will play on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Glenbard West in Illinois.

Head coach Eric Steigle said trying to get a team in Michigan to play that opener against them was impossible. In fact, it's a problem they face every year. He's not saying certain teams ducked out on playing them because of their ability on the field, but he's also not, not saying it, if that makes any sense.

"We're a big school and we run that unique offense. We talked to a number of eastside schools, a number of westside schools that are very, very competitive, teams that you'd see at Ford Field, and it was 'Yeah, we'll play someone else,'" said Steigle. "So for us, it came down to we're not going to sit and not play a game."

They know they have to to get out there. Bulldogs coming off a seven and two season last year.

