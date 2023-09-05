GVSU's Hannah Beatus proves to be a beast in the circle again

She allowed just 11 earned runs all season, which calculates to a 0.63 ERA for the Lakers ace.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Another college softball regular season is in the books, and it was another dominant year for GVSU pitcher Hannah Beatus. For the third straight season, Beatus was named the GLIAC pitcher of the year.

"I think the biggest thing for me, especially this year, is making batters earn it," Beatus said.

Opposing batters did not earn really anything at all against Beatus. She allowed just 11 earned runs all season, which calculates to a 0.63 ERA for the Lakers ace. That is the third best ERA in the nation.

"Dominating the day," Beatus said. "Having that confidence that I am better than you and you are not going to beat me. If you do beat me, you are going to have to work really hard at it."

Beatus has certainly worked hard in her six seasons in the circle in Allendale. As soon as she tackled the mental game of college softball, she saw her play sky rocket to an entirely new level.

"All of us come in with the ability to be really great, right," Beatus said. "But it's that mental beast that takes you to that next level."

Her battery mate Morgan Wagner knows Beatus is a beast in her own right. The two have been in lock step ever since they stepped on campus. Wagner says Beatus' success has been expected.

"She is always on point," Wagner said. "We just understand each other on this deep catcher pitcher level and it makes the game so much more fun."

It's been fun for head coach Dana Callihan to watch Beatus grow over the years to not just one of the best pitchers in the country this season, but one of the best to ever put on a Grand Valley State softball uniform.

"As for her technique and competitiveness and success, she is right up there in the top of the conference, if not just our program," Callihan said.

However, Beatus does not want to be remembered for any individual stats when it is all said and done.

"Just trying to build off of what we have done really well in regular season but also taking it to the next level to get to that national championship," Beatus said.

Beatus and the Lakers start their NCAA Tournament run on Thursday. GVSU will play UMSL on Thursday at 2 p.m.

