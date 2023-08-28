What week 2 football matchup should be the 13 ON YOUR Sidelines Fan Vote Game?

This year during 13 On Your Sidelines, we're giving our fans the opportunity to pick one of the games we cover. These are the nominees for week two!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Each week during 13 On Your Sidelines, our sports team will pick 12 of the best matchups in West Michigan, and we’ll give our viewers a list of choices for what the 13th and final game on the slate should be. Whichever game gets the most votes is the winner and will finish off our coverage each week.

For week two, we’re letting you decide between four action-packed games happening Thursday night south of Grand Rapids. You’ll have until Wednesday at noon to vote. But before you do, here’s what’s at stake in each of those three games.

Lowell at Thornapple Kellogg

Lowell and Thornapple Kellogg had two very different beginnings to the 2023 season. Lowell hosted Mattawan and came away with a 56-28 win. Thornapple Kellogg traveled to take on their Barry County rivals, the Hastings Saxons. TK lost 50-34. The Red Arrows and the Trojans have faced off four other teams prior to this season. Lowell holds a 3-1 lead in the all-time series. The last time the two teams played was last season when Lowell came away with a 49-6 win.

Orchard View at Godwin Heights

This is another case of two teams starting off the season on different notes. Orchard View scored a dominating 52-6 win over their in-county foes from Holton. That was the first win for the Cardinals since 2020. Godwin Heights went on the road and lost 27-7 to Mason County Central. These two teams have faced off four times in the past and Orchard View has won all of those games. However, it's been a while. The last meeting happened in 1992 when the Cardinals scored a 34-14 victory over the Wolverines.

Laingsburg at Kelloggsville

For the first time, Kelloggsville is facing the Lainsburg Wolfpack, a team from the Lansing area. Kelloggsville had a tough start to the season. They hosted another first-time opponent in Grant and the Rockets lost to the Tigers 40-8. They will look to this game as an opportunity to rebound before they begin OK Silver conference play in week three. As for Laingsburg, they play in the CMAC conference against teams like Pewamo-Westphalia and Saranac. The Wolfpack beat Durand 14-6 in week one and are looking for their first 2-0 start since 2019.

Godfrey-Lee at Calvin Christian

How about a little 8-player football? The Calvin Christian Squires and Lee Legends both had good starts to their season. The Squires defeated Eau Claire 34-32. The Legends snapped a 10-game losing streak dating back to 2021 when they defeated Baldwin 50-0 on the road. These two teams actually have quite a history. They've met 22 times with Calvin Christian owning an 18-4 lead in the series. They were OK Silver rivals until 2018 when Lee went independent. Then the Legends dropped down to the 8-player ranks last season and this year the Squires followed suit.

Previous 2023 Fan Vote Games:

Week 1: Saugatuck 25, Buchanan 14

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.