Week 1 Friday highlights of West MI high school football | 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES

13 ON YOUR SIDElines is here to bring you all the exciting action as the 2023 high school football season kicks off.

The 2023 season for high school football is upon us and 13 ON YOUR SIDElines, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group, has all of the highlights.

Our game of the week features Rockford vs Muskegon, two of the top teams not just in West Michigan, but the entire state.

PART 1: Rockford vs Muskegon, West Catholic vs Edwardsburg, Forest Hills Central vs Jenison, Caledonia vs Romeo, South Christian vs Grand Rapids Christian, East Grand Rapids vs Cedar Springs

Starting off Friday night two of the most storied programs in Michigan high school football history squared off. Rockford has put up 28 consecutive winning seasons while Muskegon has had 23 straight.

Rockford won, 27-7.

Up next is a game that was supposed to be one of Thursday night's most anticipated matchups. But the heat pushed West Catholic versus Edwardsburg back one more day. However, the battle was worth the wait.

West Catholic wins 56-12.

Forest Hills Central enters this season coming off a state finals appearance. But to start off this year right, the Rangers would have to travel to David McKenzie Stadium and compete with a raucous crowd, including guests 13 ON YOUR SIDElines had in the studio Friday night, the Jenison cheerleaders.

Forest Hills Central won 37-9.

Caledonia is starting their season as another state finalist, coming off their best season since 2005. Friday afternoon they started their 2023 season with a trip to the "Big House" where they played Romeo.

Caledonia took the win 35-28.

The defending state champions from South Christian went into their Friday night game with four straight wins against their rivals, Grand Rapids Christian.

South Christian walked off the field with another win, ending the game 66-42.

East Grand Rapids was left without power after Thursday night's storms, so they had to face off against Cedar Springs at Rockford.

The journey was worth it as East Grand Rapids won 14-0.

PART 2: Reeths-Puffer vs Grand Haven, Forest Hills Northern vs Wyoming, Newaygo vs Kent City, Sparta vs Oakridge

Reeths-Puffer versus Grand Haven was one of many games postponed Thursday and made up this Friday afternoon. They had all night to let that rivalry stew and there was a lot of chirping on the field.

In the end Reeths-Puffer won 41-13.

Friday night was the last non-conference battle between Forest Hills Northern and Wyoming before they become O-K White foes next season.

Forest Hills Northern dominated 37-0.

There aren't too many names as big in Michigan High School football as "Ralph Munger." And in Friday night's game between Newaygo and Kent City we got to see him on the sidelines for the first time in four years.

It was close but Kent City took the win 14-13.

Just down M-37, Sparta was looking for their first ever win against Oakridge.

Friday night was not the night as Oakridge won 27-15.

PART 3: Byron Center vs Battle Creek Central, Northview vs Chelsea, Saugatuck vs Buchanan, North Muskegon vs Pewamo-Westphalia

Last year on the road, Byron Center won their first-ever game against Battle Creek Central. Friday night they had the chance to make it two wins against the Bearcats.

Byron Center wins, 55-14.

Northview traveled two hours over the East side of the state tonight to take on Chelsea.

Northview won big, 34-14.

Back by popular demand, our 13th game of the night was picked by fan vote. The fans spoke with over 800 votes for Saugatuck over West Ottawa, Zeeland East, and Zeeland West.

The Trailblazers came off a season riddled with injuries, and were hoping to turn things around against Buchanan.

And Saugatuck succeeded, winning 25-13.

North Muskegon ended last year's season with eight wins, the most they've had since 2006. Friday night they had a chance to do something they've never done before – beat Pewamo-Westphalia.

The Norsemen took that first-time win with a final score of 17-14.

PART 4: Freemont vs Hart, Shelby vs Whitecloud

Freemont's cheerleaders joined 13 ON YOUR SIDElines in the studio Friday night. Their team faced off against Hart in a West Michigan Conference cross-over battle. Tonight was the two teams 19th meeting overall, but only their second since the 1960s.

Hart took the win 6-8.

Shelby and Whitecloud had met 16 times coming into Friday night, with each team winning eight of those matchups.

Whitecloud won 13-12.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.