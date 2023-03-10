Coach from North Muskegon named Detroit Lions high school football coach of the week

Witham's Norsemen took down Montague 34-7, moving the team's record to 6-0 for the first time since 1988.

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — North Muskegon High School's Larry Witham has been named the Detroit Lions week six recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

Currently, the Norsemen are ranked number 2 in division 7. Their next game will be Oct. 6 when they travel to Ravenna to take on their West Michigan Conference rival for the Rivers Division title in the 62nd matchup all-time between the two programs.

Witham graduated from North Muskegon himself in 1980. For the last 30 years he has coached on and off within the North Muskegon football program. Currently he is in is 8th season as the Norsemen's head coach. He's led the team to the playoffs the last six seasons. His overall career record of 43-30 (58.9%).

Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Witham in an interview, you can watch that here.

In being selected as the coach of the week Witham's football program was given a $1,000 donation. He is also in the running for coach of the year, if selected there will be an additional $3,000 donated to his program.

