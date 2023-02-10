VOTE | 13 On Your Sidelines MVP candidates for Week 6

Who should be MVP from Week 6?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Six games are down, three games left in the high school football regular season.

Here are the Week 6 MVP candidates who shined the most under those Friday night lights. The award is presented by Rant Insurance Group.

Candidate No. 1: Coopersville junior running back Isaac Lemieux

For the second straight week, a Coopersville Bronco has shown up on this list. Our first MVP nominee is running back Isaac Lemieux. The junior ran for three touchdowns in the first half and finished with 164 rushing yards on the night. He then added another score on a touchdown reception while also hauling in 68 receiving yards with three catches. Lemieux played a huge part in Coopersville's 42-6 drubbing over Hamilton.

Candidate No. 2: Lowell senior quarterback Jackson Reisbig

Our next MVP candidate was causing the crowd to "ooh" and "aah" on Friday night. Lowell quarterback Jackson Reisbig was having a field day against undefeated Byron Center. The senior ran for 218 yards on 34 carries and five total touchdowns. He also threw for 82 yards. Reisbig helped the Red Arrows end the Bulldogs perfect season on his perfect night in Lowell's 38-28 victory.

Candidate No. 3: Muskegon senior quarterback M'Khi Guy

Our third MVP candidate had a night he will never forget at Hackley Stadium. Muskegon quarterback M'Khi Guy was named the homecoming king, and then promptly scored six total touchdowns. The two-time MVP of the Week ran for 153 yards on just five attempts and also threw for 86 yards in Muskegon's 49-14 rout over Zeeland East.

Candidate No. 4: Spring Lake senior running back Bryce Collins

Candidate No. 4 started out strong and was just as tough on the last play of the night. In our 13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Week between Spring Lake and Allendale, Lakers star Bryce Collins ran in the game's first touchdown. He finished with 168 yards on offense. Then at the end of the game, the senior made the game saving tackle to prevent the Falcons from scoring in the final seconds. Collins' late game heroics helped Spring Lake improve to 5-1 with the 35-28 victory.

Those are the four candidates. Make sure you get your votes in. The poll ends at noon on Thursday.

13 On Your Sidelines MVP winners from the 2023 season

Week 1: North Muskegon junior kicker Owen Booth

Week 2: Montague senior wide receiver Paul Olson

Week 3: Northview junior quarterback Armaan Irving

Week 4: West Catholic senior wide receiver Nolan Rinehart

Week 5: Grandville junior running back Easton Suidinski

