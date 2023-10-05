Muskegon Lumberjacks to celebrate start of hockey season with Flaunt your Flannel Festival

Before the Lumberjacks take on the Chicago Steel in their first home game of the regular season, you're invited to a pre-game party at Trinity Health Arena.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Lumberjacks are ready to start off their regular season play at home against the Chicago Steel on Saturday night.

To celebrate the return of hockey, the Jacks are hosting the Flaunt Your Flannel Festival on Saturday starting at 4 p.m.

You're invited to come down to Trinity Health Arena for the pregame festivities that include bands, food from Dr. Rolfs and drinks by Carlisle's. Organizers said there will also be family-friendly games, a small petting zoo, face painting, axe throwing and yard games.

The event is free to attend.

The game starts at 7 p.m. at Trinity Health Arena in Muskegon.

You will need a ticket to watch the hockey game, and you can get tickets here.

The Muskegon Lumberjacks play in the United States Hockey League (USHL).

