Holland Christian boys soccer wins state championship

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Out in Holland, they are partying like it is 2003 as the Holland Christian High School soccer team has won the Division 3 state championship for the first time in 19 years.

The scoring broke open in the second half as Derek Huisman scored his first goal of the game and the first goal of his career to put the Maroons up 1-0.

Holland Christian added to its lead with a header from Michael Pierce to defeat Grosse Ile 2-0.

In Division 4, Western Michigan Christian tops Ann Arbor Greenhills 1-0 to claim its sixth state title in the last 20 years.