Michigan high school makes ESPN Honor Roll for inclusive school culture

Howell High School was the only school in Michigan to make the honor roll, according to a press release.

HOWELL, Mich. — A mid-Michigan high school has made it to the 2020 ESPN Honor Roll for its efforts in creating an inclusive school culture for students with disabilities.

Howell is the only Michigan school, and one of only 36 schools nationwide, to make the list, according to a press release Wednesday. The ESPN Honor Roll is a collaboration between ESPN and Special Olympics aimed at recognizing schools that make creating an inclusive school climate a top priority.

In order to be considered for the ESPN Honor Roll, schools must meet 10 standards of excellence that were developed by a national panel of leaders in education and Special Olympics, the press release explained.

A Special Olympics Unified Champion School brings together students with and without intellectual disabilities through education, sports and youth leadership. The schools are commitment to an inclusive school climate that promotes a sense of collaboration, engagement and respect for all members of the student body and staff.

More than 400 Michigan schools took part in the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools program during the 2019-2020 school year.

Howell High School joins Bay City Handy Middle School (2019) and Brighton High School (2018) as the only Michigan schools to garner ESPN Honor Roll status since the award’s inception in 2018. Brighton was also previously honored as a Top 5 Unified Champion School by ESPN in 2018.

ESPN will announce its Top 5 Unified Champion Schools for 2020 on Oct. 12.

For more information about the Unified Champion Schools program in Michigan, visit www.somi.org/schools.

